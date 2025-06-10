Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed

The months-long legal battle between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively may be coming to an end. At least, Baldoni's whopping $400 million defamation lawsuit has been dismissed by a New York judge.

As per the BBC, Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Baldoni's suit, which was filed to counter the suit brought forward by Lively alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign against her by Baldoni.

Baldoni's claims were that Lively stole the film from him by threatening not to promote it, and that she then created a false narrative by claiming he sexually harassed her. However, Judge Liman wrote that Baldoni's claims "have not adequately alleged that Lively's threats were wrongful extortion rather than legally permissible hard bargaining or renegotiation of working conditions."

Lively's lawyers call the decision a "total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times."

Baldoni has been informed he may amend and refile his allegations by the 23rd of June, so the ball is in his court to see what happens next.