Justice League: Warworld gets a R-rated trailer

Animated DC series have never been particularly shy about adult oriented storylines, sex and violence, a good example of which is the HBO Max show Harley Quinn. But it's now clear that the movie Justice League: Warworld will also contain some inappropriate content for children, as the latest trailer reveals that it has been rated R-rated (from 17 years old) in the US.

The movie will be released on July 25, both digitally and on Blu-ray. Check out the trailer below, which clearly illustrates that we have a different superhero story ahead of us as part of the new Tommorowverse era.