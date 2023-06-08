Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Justice League: Warworld

Justice League: Warworld gets a R-rated trailer

Meet Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and several other heroes and villains.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Animated DC series have never been particularly shy about adult oriented storylines, sex and violence, a good example of which is the HBO Max show Harley Quinn. But it's now clear that the movie Justice League: Warworld will also contain some inappropriate content for children, as the latest trailer reveals that it has been rated R-rated (from 17 years old) in the US.

The movie will be released on July 25, both digitally and on Blu-ray. Check out the trailer below, which clearly illustrates that we have a different superhero story ahead of us as part of the new Tommorowverse era.

Justice League: Warworld

Related texts



Loading next content