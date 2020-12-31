Justice League star "will not participate" in any films associated with DC Films boss Walter Hamada

You're watching Advertisements

The future of Cyborg in the DC Films Extended Universe is very much uncertain right now, as Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has really spoken out stating he "will not participate" in any movie associated with DC Films boss Walter Hamada.

Ray Fisher has been speaking out against several members involved in the production of the Justice League movie the last few months, with step-in director Joss Whedon primarily being accused of unacceptable and unprofessional treatment on the set of the movie. DC did conclude an investigation into this coming up with no remedial action, but that hasn't stopped Fisher from voicing his experiences.

Now, to build on that, Fisher has also spoken out against the DC Films boss Walter Hamada following The New York Times article released on the movie executive. Fisher said; "Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR's failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him."

Fisher did complete the reshoots for Zack Snyder's version of the Justice League, but this development does leave the question of where the future of Fisher's Cyborg lies. Considering it is unlikely Hamada will be going anywhere due to his status at DC Films, it could me we will unfortunately be seeing a recasted Cyborg down the line.

