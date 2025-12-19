Justice department will release "several hundred thousand" Epstein files later today

HQ

The United States Justice Department is set to release "several hundred thousand" documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein later today, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Blanche said the files would include a wide range of materials connected to investigations into Epstein, but stressed that some documents may be temporarily withheld to protect victims' identities.

He said every document is being reviewed to ensure that victims' identities are fully protected. Blanche added that further batches of files are expected to be released over the coming weeks, potentially amounting to several hundred thousand more documents.

The disclosure follows renewed pressure for transparency around the so-called Epstein files and how they have been handled by authorities. This is a developing news story and will be updated in the coming hours as soon as we get the Epstein files.