Just weeks after hitting a major sales milestone, No Rest for the Wicked is celebrating another one

It was only a couple of weeks ago that we were writing about Moon Studios' action RPG No Rest for the Wicked hitting 1 million sales. Now, we already have another big sales milestone hit, as announced on the game's social media.

No Rest for the Wicked has now topped 1.5 million copies sold. Considering the game isn't even fully out yet, that's quite an impressive figure. It's bolstered by the fact that for the past week or so Moon Studios has had No Rest for the Wicked at 40% off on Steam, which was called a one-time offer by Moon Studios boss Thomas Mahler.

That sale ends today, on the 5th of February, so if you want to grab the game for almost half of its original price, now's your chance. Mahler also said that the price of No Rest for the Wicked will go up once the game hits 1.0, so be ready to shell out some extra cash if you didn't opt in for the Early Access release.