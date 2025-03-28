Just Stop Oil is hanging up its hi-vis jacket and calling it a day

HQ

Just Stop Oil's campaign to stop the drilling for oil and natural gas has been a convoluted one to say the least. While no one can deny the climate activist group's philosophy, its methods have been unorthodox and often quite confusing, as in a method to prevent governments from continuing to rely on fossil fuels, the group has defaced famous paintings with soup, staged protests at sporting events, and even caused disruption at theatre shows. This will no longer happen.

Just Stop Oil has announced plans to "hang up the hi-vis" and to take a different course of action in its crusade against fossil fuel usage. Now, the organisation will target its efforts in courts and in prisons, where many of its members remain as "political prisoners". Essentially, if you're worried about the organisation running onto Silverstone during this summer's Formula 1 race, causing havoc at the Grand National in April, or chaining themselves to radiators in art galleries or to goal posts in football stadiums, this will not occur any further.

Just Stop Oil has said the following on this matter:

"Just Stop Oil's initial demand to end new oil and gas is now government policy, making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history. We've kept over 4.4 billion barrels of oil in the ground and the courts have ruled new oil and gas licences unlawful.

This is an ad:

"So it is the end of soup on Van Goghs, cornstarch on Stonehenge and slow marching in the streets. But it is not the end of trials, of tagging and surveillance, of fines, probation and years in prison. We have exposed the corruption at the heart of our legal system, which protects those causing death and destruction while prosecuting those seeking to minimize harm. Just Stop Oil will continue to tell the truth in the courts, speak out for our political prisoners and call out the UK's oppressive anti-protest laws. We continue to rely on small donations from the public to make this happen.

"This is not the end of civil resistance. Governments everywhere are retreating from doing what is needed to protect us from the consequences of unchecked fossil fuel burning. As we head towards 2°C of global heating by the 2030s, the science is clear: billions of people will have to move or die and the global economy is going to collapse. This is unavoidable. We have been betrayed by a morally bankrupt political class.

"As corporations and billionaires corrupt political systems across the world, we need a different approach. We are creating a new strategy, to face this reality and to carry our responsibilities at this time. Nothing short of a revolution is going to protect us from the coming storms."

With this in mind, the final Just Stop Oil protest will happen on April 26th, and will see people gathering in Parliament Square in London as a final send off.

This is an ad: