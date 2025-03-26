Just in case you were still hoping, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 won't be launching in the first half of 2025

HQ

Up until very recently, we have still been under the assumption that Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room had the intention to debut Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 in the first half of 2025, despite no official information on this front being provided in a while and considering we are now nearing the end of March. There's a reason for this and that is simply that the game isn't ready yet.

In a video update, Marco Behrmann, the executive vice president of World of Darkness, states that Bloodlines 2 has been delayed until October 2025, but that there is some good news too. He mentions that the game is completed and that the developers are simply in a bug fixing and performance improving phase, meaning (and past experiences would suggest this is a mad thing to say...) it does seem highly likely that the game will hit its next release window.

Specifically, Behrmann said: "The status of the game now is that the game is done. We are currently focussing on bug fixing, stability, and performance, so we can deliver the best experience to you guys once it releases. Bloodlines 2 will release in October this year."

We're told to stay tuned to hear about the exact launch date. Also, don't expect any additional developer diaries for the title, as the team is pressing pause on these to "concentrate on the game."

