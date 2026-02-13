Just in case you thought we'd run out of evidence for the Black Flag remake, an art book has popped up for pre-order

HQ

From voice actor comments to hints and teasers left all over the internet, it seems that the arrival of a remake for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is a matter of when, not if at this point. Even if Ubisoft has not yet officially confirmed the existence of the game, it seems that a lot of fans have already willed it into reality.

The latest piece of mounting evidence for the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake is an art book. Spotted by IGN on Amazon's UK site, the art book does not have official imagery, but it does have a release date for the 24th of March. It is also listed as "Art/Assassins Creed Black Flag Remaster," signifying it's not just a nice nod to the original game.

As the author is Ubisoft itself, it doesn't seem to have been a product made up just to fool us. However, as is the case until Ubisoft officially confirms something, then we have to add a pinch of salt to all these rumours and piling evidence. Considering Ubi recently canned the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, and delayed a whole host of other games, we'll have to keep an eye out and see if the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remaster can land towards early 2026.