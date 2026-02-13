Just in case you thought we'd run out of evidence for the Black Flag remake, an art book has popped up for pre-order
It seems the remake of the fourth mainline AC game is getting even closer to reality.
From voice actor comments to hints and teasers left all over the internet, it seems that the arrival of a remake for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag is a matter of when, not if at this point. Even if Ubisoft has not yet officially confirmed the existence of the game, it seems that a lot of fans have already willed it into reality.
The latest piece of mounting evidence for the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake is an art book. Spotted by IGN on Amazon's UK site, the art book does not have official imagery, but it does have a release date for the 24th of March. It is also listed as "Art/Assassins Creed Black Flag Remaster," signifying it's not just a nice nod to the original game.
As the author is Ubisoft itself, it doesn't seem to have been a product made up just to fool us. However, as is the case until Ubisoft officially confirms something, then we have to add a pinch of salt to all these rumours and piling evidence. Considering Ubi recently canned the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, and delayed a whole host of other games, we'll have to keep an eye out and see if the Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remaster can land towards early 2026.