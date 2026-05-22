Just five EVs made up 20% of the global sale in 2025

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The EV market continues to grow at a rapid pace, and as infrastructure is built, and society is changing, it's becoming clear that electrical drivetrains are here to stay. But it does seem like the global market is laser-focused on just a few competitive models, that are really dominating.

In fact, as InsideEVs report based on global sales statistics from the International Energy Agency, just five models made up a total of 20% of the world's EV sales.

Tesla Model Y leads with a 8% total, after that it's the Tesla Model 3 with 3.6%, then the Geely Geome Xingyuan with 3.5%, the Wuling HongGuang Mini with 3.1% and finally the BYD Seagull with 3.0%.

Now, obviously the final three models' sales are almost exclusively from China. What they also are though, is extremely affordable, costing around $10.000 in China.

How do you think the numbers will pan out in 2026?