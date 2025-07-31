Just Dance 2026 will launch on Nintendo Switch in October

As part of the Nintendo Partner Direct, it was just revealed that the era of Just Dance dominating Nintendo platforms will continue this October. Just Dance 2026 is almost here and set to launch on Nintendo Switch as soon as October 14, 2025.

As for what it will be including, we can expect 40 new tracks to dance along to, including Houdini by Dua Lipa, Hung Up by Madonna, All Star by Smash Mouth, Counting Stars by One Republic, and more.

To add to this will be a brand-new cooperative mode known as Party Mode, where players team up to dance and jam along to their favourite songs in a bid to amass the highest score.

With launch coming up, check out the trailer for the game below.