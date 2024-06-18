Just Dance 2025 announced for Switch

We're halfway through the year, which means it's already time to start looking forward to 2025's Just Dance game, which actually launches this October. As announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation today, the game will be coming later this year and will give a update for dancing fans.

As with most of these yearly releases, don't expect anything too major to come to Just Dance 2025, but we will get 40 new tracks with their own unique dances, dancers, and fun backgrounds. Also, now you'll be able to pick difficulty based on your choreographer, so you won't be skipping certain songs if they're too hard.

Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek at some of the songs and more: