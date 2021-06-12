Just Dance 2022 will release on November 4

Who didn't expect Just Dance to show up at Ubisoft Forward this year? The party game has been a staple in the publisher's conferences for years now and this year was no exception. Within tonight's presentation, it was revealed that Just Dance 2022 will launch November 4 on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

During the show, singer and dancer Todrick Hall made an appearance to announce that his song 'Nails, Hair, Hips and Heels' would be receiving an exclusive version in the game. It was also noted too that Just Dance 2022 will feature 40 new songs including tracks from Imagine Dragons and Ciara.