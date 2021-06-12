Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Just Dance 2022
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Just Dance 2022 will release on November 4

It will include an exclusive version of Todrick Hall's song 'Nails, Hair, Hips, and Heels'.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Who didn't expect Just Dance to show up at Ubisoft Forward this year? The party game has been a staple in the publisher's conferences for years now and this year was no exception. Within tonight's presentation, it was revealed that Just Dance 2022 will launch November 4 on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

During the show, singer and dancer Todrick Hall made an appearance to announce that his song 'Nails, Hair, Hips and Heels' would be receiving an exclusive version in the game. It was also noted too that Just Dance 2022 will feature 40 new songs including tracks from Imagine Dragons and Ciara.

Just Dance 2022

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy