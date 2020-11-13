Just Dance 2021 is out now and here's its full track listing

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft announced that all dance enthusiasts can finally get down with Just Dance 2021, the newest installment in the popular music franchise. This new iteration is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. However, Just Dance 2021 will also land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but starting November 24, 2020.

Players can dance to 40 new songs, and have access to more than 600 songs thanks to Just Dance Unlimited, the dance-on-demand streaming service, thanks to a one-month free trial included in each copy. Just Dance 2021 also includes a new Quick Match mode and an improved World Dance Floor, as well as the return of classic modes such as Kids, Sweat, and Co-op.

You can take a look at the songs included in the game below:

• "Rain On Me" di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande

• "Adore You" di Harry Styles

• "Ice Cream" delle BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez

• "Say So" di Doja Cat

• "Kick It" degli NCT 127

• "Rare" di Selena Gomez

• "The Other Side (dal Trolls World Tour)" di SZA & Justin Timberlake

• "Volar" di Lele Pons con Susan Diaz e Victor Cardenas

• "YO LE LLEGO" di J Balvin, Bad Bunny

• "You've Got A Friend In Me" da Toy Story di Disney Pixar

• "Señorita" di Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello

• "Blinding Lights" di The Weeknd

• "Without Me" di Eminem

• "Dance Monkey" di Tones And I

• "Que Tire Pa Lante" di Daddy Yankee

• "Don't Start Now" di Dua Lipa

• "Temperature" di Sean Paul

• "Feel Special" dei TWICE

• "Juice" di Lizzo

• "all the good girls go to hell" di Billie Eilish

• "Yameen Yasar" di DJ Absi

• "UNO" dei Little Big

• "Paca Dance" della The Just Dance Band

• "Magenta Riddim" di DJ Snake

• "Lacrimosa" di Apashe

• "Kulikitaka" di Toño Rosario

• "Joone Khodet" dei Black Cats

• "Get Get Down" di Paul Johnson

• "Georgia" di Tiggs Da Author

• "Buscando" di GTA e Jenn Morel

• "Alexandrie Alexandra" di Jérôme Francis

• "In The Navy" dei The Sunlight Shakers

• "Zenit" degli ONUKA

• "Heat Seeker" dei DREAMERS

• "Till The World Ends" del The Girly Team

• "The Weekend" di Michael Gray

• "Samba de Janeiro" di Ultraclub 90

• "Runaway (U & I)" dei Galantis

• "Bailando" di Paradisio con Dj Patrick Samoy

• "Dibdi Dibdi Sound" di DJ Fresh e Jay Fay con Ms Dynamite

• "Boy, You Can Keep It" di Alex Newell

Free on all avaliable platforms, there's also the Just Dance Controller app, which can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices. The app allows up to six players to dance without any additional accessories.