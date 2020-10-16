English
news
Just Dance 2021

Just Dance 2021 is coming to next-gen consoles a bit later

While the current gen release is still set, next-gen players will have to wait a little longer to get their boogie on.

We just learned that Just Dance 2021 is set to release on November 24 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Xbox Series players will be able to take advantage of the Smart Delivery program while PS5 users will have the option to play the PS4 version of the game on their next-gen console if they want to.

All the classic Just Dance modes will be available, such as the co-op mode, the Kids mode, and the Sweat mode. The Just Dance Controller app will also allow you to use your phone as a controller, which might come in handy on some occasions.

Just Dance 2021 is still coming on November 12 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

