Just Dance 2021 has almost outsold Watch Dogs: Legion

Gamesindustry.biz has revealed that Just Dance 2021 is on track to outsell Watch Dogs: Legion by the end of 2020. Yep, that's right, the annual rhythm game is in close competition with Legion, the most ambitious entry the Watch Dogs series has seen to date. If Just Dance 2021 manages to take the lead then it will be the publisher's second best selling game of the year (behind only the juggernaut that is Assassin's Creed Valhalla).

The report details that sales for Just Dance 2021 are 35% stronger than its predecessor for the same period. Also, seven weeks on from its release, the game manages to maintain its place in the UK Charts and is currently even sitting above Cyberpunk 2077.

Have you picked up Just Dance 2021?