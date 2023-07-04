Just Cause: Mobile officially cancelled

HQ

Just Cause: Mobile was announced three years ago and one year later it was released in Singapore, with a few more markets added after that. But the final release was constantly pushed forward with major delays and it seems like it never became popular in the regions that got the game, and during the last year we haven't really heard anything about it, and frankly no gamers asking for it either.

Now Square Enix has officially axed the game, which has already been removed from all store fronts as well as social media. VGC has gotten an official comment from brand lead Anne-Lou Grosbois-Favreau, who says:

"It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature, especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release. We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us."

Were you looking forward to Just Cause: Mobile or did you even know it existed?