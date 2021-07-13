Just Cause: Mobile has been delayed to 2022

We've been through quite a lengthy time period since the last delay, but that doesn't mean that the impact of the pandemic isn't still affecting developers and studios around the globe. The latest to share that impact is Square Enix, who has now announced over Twitter that Just Cause: Mobile will now be arriving in 2022, rather than later this year.

"We're grateful to you, the JCM community, for all of the passion you've shown for Just Cause: Mobile. As you're aware, the global COVID-19 pandemic has affected many studios and, unfortunately, ours is no different.

We've had to adjust to new ways of working and that has resulted in delays to our development schedule. As a result, we've made the tough decision to delay the global launch of Just Cause: Mobile until 2022."

The post did state that the team is looking forward to showing more of the game as it gets closer to launch. Either way, hopefully the delay means the team can produce the best possible game they can deliver.