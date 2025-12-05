Just Cause creator mixes Mad Max and Sleeping Dogs in Samson

Christofer Sundberg has been fairly vocal about why he left the Just Cause, Mad Max and Rage 2 studio Avalanche, but we've only heard rumblings about what he and some of the people that left with him have been tinkering with at Liquid Swords the last few years. Now we finally know a lot more about it.

Their new game is called Samson, or Samson: A Tyndalston Story as they sometime specify in a press release, and is an open-world brawler where the titular character has to pay off some very bad debt. Considering the studio's pedigree, you probably understand that I'm not talking about him just working a regular office job or something here.

The fictional city of Tyndalston is described as "the asshole of the world", so Samson will have to punch, kick, race and crash his way through these dark, brutal streets to rid himself of the debt and free his sister from the even worse guys that want their money back with the ever-increasing interest.

It sounds like this won't be a linear story, however, as the Swedes make it sound like we'll get to choose between different kinds of missions. One mission might have a bigger potential payout, but also have higher risks and could make both the police and other factions want you even more. Fail a mission, and your debt will increase, making the pressure even worse and apparently lead to the city and its inhabitants changing.

Fortunately, Samson will also be able to change and adapt. The reveal trailer shows a combat system that seems grounded, fluid and improvisational, as we'll get to use the environment and objects in it to our advantage. More than 25 upgrades will make Samson even stronger and more versatile further into the game, and who says no to more options?

Samson has only been announced for PC tonight, but this seems like a game that will easily be just as fun on consoles when it launches "soon"