Just Cause 4 and Worms Rumble among December 2020's PS Plus games

After Microsoft announced Games with Gold for December 2020, it's now finally Sony's turn. Through the PlayStation Blog, Sony has announced that, starting on December 1st, PlayStation 4 (and now PlayStation 5) players, subscribed to the PlayStation Plus service, can redeem 3 games.

Specifically, these are Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble and Rocket Arena, all very different experiences, but at the same time each very fun. Finally, if you haven't done so yet, you can redeem your copy of Bugsnax for free until January 4th, on both PS4 and PS5.

But that's not all: non-PlayStation Plus subscribers who own a PS4 or PS5 game with online multiplayer or mode will be able to try them out for a limited time, next month. Sony has announced a free online multiplayer weekend that will run from midnight (local time) on Saturday 19 December to 23:59 (local time) on Sunday 20 December.