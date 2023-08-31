Jusant to launch on the spookiest day of the year

HQ

Generally speaking, Halloween, the spookiest day of the year, is an event that succeeds a ton of horror films and games making their debut. For 2023, due to every game under the sun seemingly looking to get a bite of the October fruit, the horror offering is quite sparse currently, but fortunately now we have another game to save the day.

That's right, the not at all creepy or unsettling Jusant will be debuting just in time for Halloween, meaning on October 31, you'll be able to jump into Don't Nod's climbing title to start your adventure scaling the enormous tower.

We recently previewed Jusant, and you can read our thoughts on the game right here, and soon, you'll be able to see our interview with the developers from Gamescom this year as well. Otherwise, a new gameplay trailer has dropped too, which you can find below.