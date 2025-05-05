Jury selection begins in Sean Combs' sex trafficking trial

HQ

The latest news on the United States . We now know that jury selection has started in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, as prosecutors allege he used his business empire to coerce women into drug-fueled sexual encounters.

The defense maintains the activities were consensual, setting the stage for a legal battle expected to last two months. An anonymous jury will be seated to ensure protection against harassment. For now, it remains to be seen how the panel will weigh the evidence.