Jury finds former gang leader Duane Davis guilty of the murder of Tupac Shakur 30 years ago

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Tupac Shakur, one of the most recognisable voices in the world of rap, was shot in Las Vegas on 13 September 1996. And now, exactly 30 years after his unsolved murder, a jury has returned a guilty verdict.

The jury in Clark County, Nevada, has found Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a 63-year-old former gang leader, guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon as the mastermind behind the drive-by shooting that claimed the artist's life. According to a Reuters report, the police had long suspected Davis but did not have sufficient evidence to charge him until he went public with his story through media appearances and a memoir, which, together with recordings of his secret meetings with investigators, form the bulk of the prosecution's case.

Davis was a leader of the South Side Compton Crips, a street gang in the Los Angeles area that had a rivalry with the Mob Piru gang, which was associated with Shakur and his record label, Death Row Records. The murder of Tupac Shakur marked a turning point in rap and contributed significantly to creating the 'violent' image of hip-hop culture and 'gangsta' rap, which pitted artists from the East Coast against those from the West Coast of the United States.