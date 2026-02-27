Jury Duty's Season 2 trailer takes us on a fake company retreat

HQ

At some point you've got to think you're on a reality show, right? Apparently not, in the case of both of the seasons of Jury Duty, which put one man in a seemingly normal scenario, fill it with actors, and make the whole thing way more chaotic than it has any right to be.

While it might have seemed like the sort of thing you could only have pulled off once in the first season, Amazon Prime Video wants lightning to strike twice here. The trick with Jury Duty is that the guy getting punked actually believes he's on a reality show, so never questions all the cameras and such. He just thinks it's a really boring show, rather than one specifically about him getting pranked in borderline psychological torture.

The second season ditches the courtroom for sandy beaches and plain white cubicles, as we're heading alongside a company retreat. This time, everyone at the company is an actor, apart from one man, who is probably going to remember this holiday forever. It premieres on the 20th of March.