Jürgen Klopp would ask Real Madrid to get rid of Vinícius if he joins as new manager

Real Madrid parted ways with coach Xabi Alonso this week, and his replacement Álvaro Arbeloa has not started with the right foot, losing his first match in disastrous way, as the team was eliminated by Albacete, a second tier club in the Spanish Cup.

Arbeloa, 42, whose whole managing career has been at the young and reserve teams at Real Madrid, may not last too long, as rumours are saying that Jürgen Klopp is considering coaching Real Madrid if the club asks him to. The former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager decided to retire from coaching duties in 2024 and now works for Red Bull as Global Head of Soccer, and denied having been contacted by the Spanish club.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that Real Madrid "has always fascinated" Klopp, and while he feels "a strong identification with the Red Bull project", he would consider leaving it for two things: the German national team or Real Madrid.

The changes that Jürgen Klopp would make if he is chosen to train Real Madrid

If Klopp arrives (something that would happen in the summer, after the season ends with Arbeloa), he would ask for certain things, according to TeamTalk, and the more drastic would be to get ride of Vinícius Jr. Sell him in the summer before his contract ends in 2027 and with the large sum of money bring Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, who nearly signed for Barcelona last summer, but ended up signing a contract with Bilbao until 2035 with a big release clause.

Another thing would be hiring a new midfielder, the Newcastle Bruno Guimaraes, who would act as an "organising midfielder". Other things may include attracting more players from Liverpool, who Klopp knows well.

