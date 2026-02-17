Jürgen Klopp was reportedly approached by Chelsea and Man United, but the clubs deny it

HQ

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was at some point approached by Chelsea and Manchester United, at least according to Marc Kosicke, Klopp's agent, who revealed it in an interview with Transfermarkt, and said that both English clubs asked Klopp's representatives asked the German manager when he left Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, both clubs have since denied making any contact with Jurgen Klopp. Kosicke revealed that Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. "These inquiries keep coming. He's extremely happy with what he's achieved. And it's still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired."

Klopp decided to retire from coaching after leaving Liverpool in 2024, and joined Red Bull as Head of Global Soccer. However, he is frequently linked with Real Madrid, specially after Xabi Alonso was fired last month. The legendary manager is said to be on Real Madrid's "radar", and Klopp is "fascinated" by Real Madrid, but no deal has ever happened, and rumours have since cooled down since Álvaro Arbeloa took the helm of the Spanish team.