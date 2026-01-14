Jürgen Klopp feels sorry for Xabi Alonso, and is once again rumoured for Real Madrid

HQ

Immediately after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso as head manager of Real Madrid, the Spanish club announced Álvaro Arbeloa, a former player and manager of the youth and reserve teams since 2020, as new head coach. They didn't however, specify for how long... and Jürgen Klopp is reportedly listening.

If Real Madrid wanted to bring a more experienced manager (or somebody with more pedigree), Jürgen Klopp would "give it serious consideration" Sky Germany reported. The German manager is one of the most respected managers of the last two decades, leading Borussia Dortmund to their last two Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, and famously managing Liverpool between 2015 and 2024, leading them to one Premier League title, one Champions League title and two other Champions League finals... lost to Real Madrid.

Klopp was interviewed in ServusTV in Germany, and said that nobody has contacted him: "My phone did actually ring - but not from Madrid. There were, however, a few people who felt they needed to bring it up with me."

Klopp added that he feels sorry for Alonso. "When you come in after a legend and an incredibly successful coach like Carlo Ancelotti, who had a very specific way of managing his teams, and then try to introduce new rules, that has now proven to be too difficult. I really feel sorry for him, because I consider him a great coach."

Arbeloa has worked since 2020 in the youth teams, and was promoted this season to Real Madrid Castilla, its B-team. As he is still contracted with the club, if Klopp or anybody else were to arrive at the club, it is likely that Arbeloa would return to Castilla.

Klopp currently works as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH, retiring from coaching after leaving Liverpool, but this is not the first time that Klopp is rumoured for Los Blancos: if any team would convince him to come out from coaching retirement, it would be Real Madrid.

