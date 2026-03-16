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Jürgen Habermas passes away at 96

One of Germany's leading philosophers and sociologists.

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Jürgen Habermas, one of Germany's leading philosophers and sociologists, has died at 96, his publisher Suhrkamp Verlag has confirmed.

Born in Düsseldorf in 1929, Habermas overcame a childhood cleft palate, which influenced his focus on communication. He grew up during the rise of Nazism and joined the Hitler Youth at age 10, but avoided military service during the final years of the war.

Habermas's career spanned more than seven decades, tackling social theory, democracy, and the rule of law. His influence went beyond politics, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz calling him "one of the most significant thinkers of our time."

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