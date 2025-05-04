Jurassic World: Rebirth unleashes some crazy mutated dinos

HQ

Director Gareth Edwards (Star Wars: Rogue One) made it clear that the new entry in the prehistoric dino-franchise would be a return to the DNA-infused terror that defined the original, especially with screenwriter David Koepp from the cult classic joining the production. This announcement had fans of Steven Spielberg's timeless 1993 masterpiece cheering, especially since the last few films in the series have been divisive for both audiences and critics. The most recent installment — Jurassic World: Dominion — might be the most expensive movie ever made, but that didn't exactly show in the end result, which got its fair share of flak.

Leaks and rumors have surrounded Jurassic World: Rebirth for the past six months, with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali now confirmed to be facing off against the film's new apex predator: the Distortus Rex, revealed via Empire. The plot centers around a military research team visiting a remote island where some genetic crossbreeding turned out a little too intense to ever be shown to the paying public back in the first movie. Gareth Edwards adds:

"It's kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by H.R. Giger, and then that whole thing had sex with a Rancor."

The cover of Empire features new flying reptiles making life miserable for everyone involved. A new species called the "Mutadon" is also introduced — supposedly a mashup between a Pteranodon and a Velociraptor.

With six limbs and more teeth than you can count, the D-Rex is clearly on a whole new level of terror — and now we wait to see if Jurassic World: Rebirth really does bite back when it hits theaters on July 2nd.

So what do you think — will Jurassic World: Rebirth live up to its title and truly bring this franchise back to life?