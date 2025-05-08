Jurassic World Rebirth opening scene revealed by Gareth Edwards

HQ

Jurassic World Rebirth will continue the tradition of the Jurassic World franchise of showing mutated dinosaurs (or monsters) as the film's main villain. However, unlike the Indominus Rex and Indoraptor, the D-Rex, recently revealed as Distortus Rex by Empire magazine, will be a six-legged freak with little resemblance to an actual dinosaur, looking closer to Alien's Xenomorph of Star Wars' Rancor.

In the latest issue of the UK film magazine, Gareth Edwards has revealed new details about the creature, and more interestingly, the opening scene of the film. Naturally, if you don't want to know how the film starts, you better look elsewhere.

But if you don't mind very minor spoilers, this is what he said, according to the print magazine. The issue was released on newstands yesterday, and picked up by some dino fans, eager to know more about the film while waiting for the second Jurassic World Rebirth trailer.

This is the opening scene for Jurassic World Rebirth

Apparently, the film will open with a flashback, set 17 years ago in an InGen facility (so, 2010, bearing in mind that Rebirth takes place five years after Dominion, meaning 2027). "Hazmat-suit-wearing technicians have been tinkering with dino DNA, winding up perhaps the nastiest, weirest-looking creature we've seen yet in the Jurassic World series: the Distortus Rex, o D-Rex.

Although, in true horror fashion, the prologue only grants the briefest, shadiest glimpses of it, swathed in dry ice." It seems that, in the first Jurassic World Rebirth trailer, a clip from this scene was shown, showing the silhouette of the creature behind a poor scientist about to get eaten.

Edwards then jokes that they go into so much detail to design it only to hide it and leave it to the imagination. He describes him as "if H.R. Giger had designed a T-Rex", while David Vickery, VFX supervisor on ILM, describes it as "if another animal had been wrapped around the T-Rex".

In order to fully see the D-Rex, we'll have to wait until July 2... although some leaked images of toys are already being moved around in the web if you're curious.