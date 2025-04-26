Jurassic World: Rebirth is confirmed to be the second longest film in the series so far

HQ

Jurassic World: Rebirth is, as you probably know, the seventh film in the franchise, and there have been rumors flying around that it'll even feature fire-breathing dinosaurs. What we do know for sure now is that Rebirth will be the second longest movie in the series, clocking in at 134 minutes.

With Gareth Edwards in the director's chair and a script by David Koepp (yep, the same guy who wrote the original from 1993), the movie is aiming to recapture that old magic that made Jurassic Park a classic. Front and center this time is Zora Bennett (played by Scarlett Johansson), a covert ops expert, who teams up with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) for a top-secret mission: collect DNA from some of the biggest, baddest dinosaurs out there.

The goal? To create a groundbreaking new medicine. But of course, things don't exactly go according to plan. The expedition runs into all sorts of chaos after they encounter a shipwrecked family and stumble across an island packed with mutated dinosaurs from past botched experiments.

Jurassic World: Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd, and honestly, let's really hope it's better than the last three movies.

Feeling ready for more dinosaur mayhem?