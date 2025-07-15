Jurassic World: Rebirth goes digital this August

HQ

The latest entry in Universal's blockbuster franchise has quickly become a global box office hit, raking in over $530 million - and now it's heading straight for the digital market. According to reports, Jurassic World: Rebirth is set for digital release on August 5th, with a streaming rollout to follow later this fall. In short: if you're craving some dino-action in the summer heat, this one's for you.

As for a sequel, it's still unclear whether director Gareth Edwards will return. In an interview with ScreenRant, he had this to say:

"Maybe there's something in there. But no, we tried to make this movie like a single standalone. When I look back on sequels, trilogies that I love, what they all have in common is that the first movie was on its own, and then it became a high-class problem of how do we now make the others? I've genuinely never talked about it with anybody. Not a single conversation with David Koepp or Frank Marshall or Universal about a sequel. I think everyone's like (knocks on wood), all they want is for people to really like this movie and make the best film we can, and that's it. And then it's in the lap of the gods, everything else, really."

Still, few of us doubt that more entries in the franchise are coming. The idea of Universal not milking the dino-cow a little longer seems almost unthinkable. And who knows - maybe one day we'll actually get a truly great dinosaur sequel. Stranger things have happened.

What did you think of Rebirth - and are you planning to pick it up digitally?