Jurassic World Rebirth becomes the biggest box office premiere of the year so far

Was Scarlett the missing ingredient the Jurassic Park franchise has been waiting for all along? It certainly seems that way, as the new film Rebirth has taken the world by storm, raking in a staggering $318 million during its opening weekend. Of that total, $147 million came from the domestic market, while $171 million came from international audiences—with China alone contributing a hefty $41 million to ticket sales.

The rather lukewarm reception from critics appears to have had little to no effect on the dinosaurs' unstoppable march. Rebirth isn't just the biggest movie of the summer—it's officially the biggest box office premiere of the entire year so far. In doing so, it knocks F1 off the throne.

Now all eyes are on James Gunn's new Superman film to see how it will fare with moviegoers. Exciting times ahead!

Have you seen Rebirth yet—and what did you think of it?