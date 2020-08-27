Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is coming to Switch

You're watching Advertisements

A game such as Jurassic World Evolution really sounds like it's going to be a nice fit for the Nintendo Switch, and fortunately, Frontier Development thought the same thing. During Gamescom, they have now revealed that Jurassic World Evolution is getting a Complete Edition (that means it's going to come with all DLC, expansions and dinos) and it's due to launch on November 3.

Jurassic World Evolution was released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One two years ago. Are you looking forward to carrying your very own Jurassic Park in your pocket later this year?