Jurassic World Evolution 3 will no longer use generative AI after fans complained

Jurassic World Evolution 3 was announced this month, right before the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, although not necessarily connected. In the new movie, most dinosaurs have died except for one location, while in the Frontier game, they are thriving in places like the Badlands in Montana or Japan. The frist trailer, narrated by Jeff Goldblum, showed some portraits of scientists... which were created with generative AI.

After the backlash received by fans, with some saying they had removed the game from their wishlists, Frontier Developments has responded on Steam forums: "Thanks for your feedback on this topic. We have opted to remove the use of generative AI for scientists portraits within Jurassic World 3".

Apparently, the game only used AI to create some background faces, but fans have stood to defend artists, whose work might not be needed anymore if more video game companies use this tools to reduce costs.