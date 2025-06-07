Jurassic World Evolution 3 introduces baby dinosaurs and so much more in October

Bringing dinosaurs back from extinction, put them behind a fence, build a theme park around them and hope everything will be ok. History has shown again and again that is not a good idea... yet we keep making anyway. At least, if it's in the shape of a video game like Jurassic World Evolution 3, we can have some direct control of the dinosaurs...

Announced at the Summer Game Fest, Frontier Development is back with a third entry of the theme park builder and simulator, just as a new movie releases (Jurassic World Rebirth, on July 2).

What's new this time? New locations, like Japan, new and much improved terrain editing tools, and perhaps most exciting, baby dinosaurs! They look so cute! And with 80 species from the start, there will be a lot to enjoy from day one.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launches on October 21 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.