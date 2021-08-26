Jurassic World: Evolution 2 will be released on November 9

Dansk
The sequel to the much-loved Jurassic World: Evolution is getting a sequel on November 9. In addition to the date, a new trailer for the game appeared. In this adventure, actors from the movies reprise their roles, one example being Jeff Goldblum who is back to rock the role of the beloved character Ian Malcolm. The focus of the title is however, just like its predecessor, to build a zoo and take care of the animals.