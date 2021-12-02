Jurassic World Evolution 2 to get first update and content pack on December 9

HQ

Frontier Developments has revealed that Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be getting its first update and content pack on December 9. Set to launch at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET on Dec. 9, Update 1 will be free to all owners of the game, with the content pack available as purchasable DLC.

As for what each will contain, Update 1 will feature new playable maps, more building sets, rock perch points for flying reptiles, alongside various quality of life and accessibility improvements. As part of this, the campaign sandbox levels will be available as part of the actual Sandbox Mode, and likewise, players will be able to head into a Sandbox level with a completely flat world to play around with, reducing the need for terraforming to suit the design of your park.

In terms of the balance changes, these will be framed around reducing the number of disease outbreaks and storms that hit your park in Chaos Theory and the easy and normal difficulty Challenge Levels. On top of this, dinosaurs should be less likely to fight going forward, thanks to a tweak to the Dominance stat, and similarly, dinos who are involved in group hunts have had their combat stats tweaked.

The accessibility features will see an adjustable autosave frequency added, as well as more pausing options, and even different coloured subtitle options.

As for the content pack, the Early Cretaceous Pack will be bringing four new dinosaurs, two of which are land animals, one being a flying animal, and another being a marine creature. You can take a look at the marine dino, the Kronosaurus, in the video below, with Frontier also promising to tell us more about the other three over the coming days.