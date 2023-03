HQ

Jurassic World Evolution 2 has just launched its Feathered Species Pack, which brings some new dinos to your park.

Four new feathered species are added to the game in total, including the giant predator Yutyrannus, the cute flying beast Jeholopterus, the small but deadly Sinosauropteryx, and the large, platypus-like herbivore Deinocheirus.

Check out all the dinosaurs being added in the trailer below. Which are you most excited to add to your park?