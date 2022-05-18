Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now available on Game Pass

HQ

It's that time of the month again when we get to learn about all the new games that will be arriving on Game Pass in the near future. For the end of May, there really are quite a few exciting looking ones, as not only will the previously announced Sniper Elite 5 be making its debut on the service, but various other heavy hitters like Jurassic World Evolution 2 will become available.

Available now:





Her Story - PC



Jurassic World Evolution 2 - PC, Console, and Cloud



Little Witch in the Woods - PC and Console



Skate - Cloud (via EA Play)



Umurangi Generation Special Edition - PC, Console, and Cloud



May 19:





Farming Simulator 22 - PC, Console, and Cloud



Vampire Survivors - PC



May 24:





Floppy Knights - PC, Console, and Cloud



Hardspace: Shipbreaker - PC



May 26:





Sniper Elite 5 - PC and Console



May 27:





Cricket 22 (PC)



Pac-Man Museum+ - PC, Console, and Cloud



Otherwise it should be noted that various games are leaving the service on May 31, with those being:

