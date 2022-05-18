Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now available on Game Pass

Dansk
It's that time of the month again when we get to learn about all the new games that will be arriving on Game Pass in the near future. For the end of May, there really are quite a few exciting looking ones, as not only will the previously announced Sniper Elite 5 be making its debut on the service, but various other heavy hitters like Jurassic World Evolution 2 will become available.
Available now:
May 19:
May 24:
May 26:
May 27:
Otherwise it should be noted that various games are leaving the service on May 31, with those being: