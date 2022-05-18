Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now available on Game Pass

Farming Simulator 22 , Sniper Elite 5, and Pac-Man Museum+ all headline the near future.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's that time of the month again when we get to learn about all the new games that will be arriving on Game Pass in the near future. For the end of May, there really are quite a few exciting looking ones, as not only will the previously announced Sniper Elite 5 be making its debut on the service, but various other heavy hitters like Jurassic World Evolution 2 will become available.

Available now:


  • Her Story - PC

  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 - PC, Console, and Cloud

  • Little Witch in the Woods - PC and Console

  • Skate - Cloud (via EA Play)

  • Umurangi Generation Special Edition - PC, Console, and Cloud

May 19:


  • Farming Simulator 22 - PC, Console, and Cloud

  • Vampire Survivors - PC

May 24:


  • Floppy Knights - PC, Console, and Cloud

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker - PC

May 26:


  • Sniper Elite 5 - PC and Console

May 27:


  • Cricket 22 (PC)

  • Pac-Man Museum+ - PC, Console, and Cloud

Otherwise it should be noted that various games are leaving the service on May 31, with those being:


  • NHL 22

  • Farming Simulator 19

  • Knockout City

  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

  • Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest

  • Superhot Mind Control Delete

  • Yes, Your Grace

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is now available on Game Pass


Loading next content