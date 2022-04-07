Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Jurassic World Dominion's run time has been revealed

The upcoming dinosaur movie will be the longest Jurassic movie yet.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With Jurassic World Dominion set to premiere this June, the run time for the movie has now been revealed. As reported on by Collider, the movie is looking to boast the series longest running time to date, with it clocking in at a hefty 2 hours and 26 minutes long.

While not at all the longest movie to land in cinemas recently, the movie will still be around 20 minutes longer than the next longest Jurassic movie, which was The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Interestingly, this is quite the change for this modern trilogy of dino flicks, as Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had two of the shorter run times in the series - albeit with each movie in the entire series generally clocking in at around 2 hours and 5 minutes long.

Jurassic World Dominion will be hitting cinemas around the world on June 10. You can check out the trailer for the movie below.

HQ
Jurassic World Dominion's run time has been revealed


Loading next content