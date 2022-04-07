Jurassic World Dominion's run time has been revealed

HQ

With Jurassic World Dominion set to premiere this June, the run time for the movie has now been revealed. As reported on by Collider, the movie is looking to boast the series longest running time to date, with it clocking in at a hefty 2 hours and 26 minutes long.

While not at all the longest movie to land in cinemas recently, the movie will still be around 20 minutes longer than the next longest Jurassic movie, which was The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Interestingly, this is quite the change for this modern trilogy of dino flicks, as Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had two of the shorter run times in the series - albeit with each movie in the entire series generally clocking in at around 2 hours and 5 minutes long.

Jurassic World Dominion will be hitting cinemas around the world on June 10. You can check out the trailer for the movie below.