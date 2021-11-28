Jurassic World Dominion Prologue video gets released to the public

HQ

Earlier this year, ahead of IMAX screenings of Fast and Furious 9, fans got to take a look at a special prologue clip for Jurassic World Dominion. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the clip showed a bunch of dinosaurs in their original prehistoric environment, including showing a T-Rex facing off with what has now been dubbed the Giganotosaurus, before cutting back to the modern day, where after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, our world has dinos living among us.

The clip itself serves as a prologue to the next major instalment in the beloved franchise, and also ties the threequel to the events of the sequel, in a pretty produced bit of film that gets us even more excited for what Dominion is set to offer when it lands in cinemas on June 10 next year.

Make sure to watch the Prologue clip below and let us know if you're as excited for Dominion as we are.