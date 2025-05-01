Jurassic World: Dominion is the most expensive film ever made

It costs a lot of money to recreate prehistoric lizards, as the last two Jurassic World films can attest to. According to figures (thanks, Forbes), Universal, are said to have spent over $1.1 billion making the last two films, with Jurassic World: Dominion in particular having a production cost that is almost as high as $584 million, making it the most expensive film of all-time.

The previous record holder was Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which cost just over $534 million. The remarkable cost of Jurassic World: Dominion is due to a number of factors, including large salary payments to the cast, extensive visual effects, and filming that took place during the pandemic. This meant that the cast had to be quarantined for five months in a luxury hotel during filming.

Huge sums of money that were hardly reflected in the quality of the film, which for many, even among us here at Gamereactor, was considered a mediocre effort at best. However, that didn't stop Dominion from grossing over $1 billion worldwide, a considerable sum to say the least.

What did you think of Dominion?