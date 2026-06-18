Jurassic World: Dominion is officially crowned the most-expensive movie of all-time after new filings
New filings from Universal show they beat Disney in the race to spend as much money as possible.
Sorry, Disney, but we're going to have to take your "spent the most money award" away, give it a polish, and pass it onto NBCUniversal, as the studio has officially claimed the most expensive movie of all-time thanks to recent filings.
As per Fortune, the filings show that 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion cost $658 million to make, making it the most expensive movie ever, even beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens' budget of $638 million, and smashing our previous estimate of around $584 million. Both films were made in the UK, which has a strong reimbursement scheme, allowing studios to claim a bit of their cash back for filming in the country.
However, even this wasn't enough to save Universal from taking a bit of a loss on the 2022 dinosaur movie. It's estimated that with a box office tally of nearly exactly $1 billion, and Universal taking around $500 million of that, the movie still lost the studio some money on ticket sales alone. Jurassic World always seems a safe bet for Universal in a box office perspective (unless they're going for the most-expensive movie of all-time), as it's working on a sequel to the reboot of the franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, as we speak.