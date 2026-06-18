Jurassic World: Dominion is officially crowned the most-expensive movie of all-time after new filings

Sorry, Disney, but we're going to have to take your "spent the most money award" away, give it a polish, and pass it onto NBCUniversal, as the studio has officially claimed the most expensive movie of all-time thanks to recent filings.

As per Fortune, the filings show that 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion cost $658 million to make, making it the most expensive movie ever, even beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens' budget of $638 million, and smashing our previous estimate of around $584 million. Both films were made in the UK, which has a strong reimbursement scheme, allowing studios to claim a bit of their cash back for filming in the country.

However, even this wasn't enough to save Universal from taking a bit of a loss on the 2022 dinosaur movie. It's estimated that with a box office tally of nearly exactly $1 billion, and Universal taking around $500 million of that, the movie still lost the studio some money on ticket sales alone. Jurassic World always seems a safe bet for Universal in a box office perspective (unless they're going for the most-expensive movie of all-time), as it's working on a sequel to the reboot of the franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, as we speak.