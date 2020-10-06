Jurassic World Aftermath developer aqcuired by Thunderful Group

You're watching Advertisements

The Swedish publisher, Thunderful Group - with talented developers like Image & Form and Zoink - has grown a lot lately, and yesterday they grew once more as they bought Coatsink. Known mainly as the developers behind Jurassic World Aftermath, Coatsink also specialises in VR, and is obviously worth a whole lot of money.

With the price tag reportedly set at £23 million, there is more future compensation possible if certain goals are met, which could push the price to a maximum of £65.5 million. Coatsink is currently working on five upcoming titles, and the CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson had the following to say to IGN regarding this deal:

"The guys at Coatsink are just as playful and serious as we are. When getting to know Tom, Paul and the others, it was obvious that we share the same outlook on what should define games. We both develop and publish great games. Although there's the sea between us, we're like minded and have grown in the same direction over the years. I think it's fair to say that Thunderful and Coatsink are pretty similar to each other."

We wish both Thunderful Group and Coatsink good luck in the future and hope this will be beneficial for both companies.