Jurassic Park: Survival's development gets a new (short) update

It's been well over a year since Jurassic Park: Survival was announced. This survival horror game, made by Saber Interactive, was first seen in The Game Awards 2023. Sinces then, there have been no more updates, but we do know that the game is still coming, and this week we got a small update... or a "proof of life" from John Melchior, software executive at NBC Universal.

On an Linkedin post, Melchior said to be "beyond excited to share that we are hard at work on Jurassic Park: Survival", after wrapping another performance capture session. He promises "more developments to come later this year" so it seems that the game likely won't be released this year: "Taking the time to deliver the best for our fans, we've truly 'spared no expense!'"

Unlike the new Jurassic World Rebirth movie, which will take the franchise into a new direction with mutated dinosaurs, Jurassic Park Survival will be set right after the events of the first film, on Isla Nublar, starring a worker that gets left behind during the hurricane that precedes series of incidents that make the dinosaurs escape. She will have to surviva in an action-horror first person game that sounds like the game Jurassic Park fans have been dreaming since the failed Trespasser game over 25 years ago... Let's hope Saber Interactive nails it whenever they finish it!