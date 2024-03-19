Jurassic Park Forza Horizon 5 props are being added

HQ

Update: There is no expansion, rather Jurassic Park props are simply being added to the game to be used in the EventLab mode.

Original: If you've been desperate for another reason to return to Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, it seems like that may be coming very soon. Following the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions making their debut, it seems like the future might also see the racing game taking a trip to Isla Nublar as well.

The official X account for the game has posted an image of dinosaurs with the Forza Horizon 5 logo stuck in the top right corner, plus the caption of "Life... finds a way." This pretty much affirms that some form of Jurassic Park/World collaboration is on the way, and judging by the scale of such a collaboration it would seem plausible for it to be an expansion.

No further information about this has been revealed just yet, but no doubt we can expect to know more very soon.

Are you excited to rag some cars around Isla Nublar?