Juno Temple on Ted Lasso return rumours: "That's really exciting"

Recently, a slate of rumours started swirling that Ted Lasso might actually be making a comeback and that a bunch of the main cast have had their options picked up by Warner Bros., which seemingly suggests that a fourth season may be on the cards. While we've heard nothing of significance since that rumour swirled, during her appearance on the Emmys red carpet last night, Juno Temple (known for playing Keeley Jones in the series) was asked about the potential fourth season by The Hollywood Reporter.

Temple stated: "I mean I hope so, but I don't know yet. I've heard that... it sounds like it might be happening, so that's really exciting."

So, while there's no confirmation from Temple that a fourth season is on its way, or that she will be appearing in it, she is clearly excited about potentially reuniting with her former co-stars.