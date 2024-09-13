Junk food ads before 9pm banned in the UK from next year

HQ

The UK continues its crackdown on junk food. The new Labour government is looking to make some big and questionable changes, such as removing pensioners' heating allowance and banning junk food commercials from 9pm.

As the BBC reports, the ban will come into effect in October next year, and is aimed at tackling childhood obesity. "These restrictions will help protect children from being exposed to advertising of less healthy food and drinks, which evidence shows influences their dietary preferences from a young age," wrote health minister Andrew Gwynne said in a statement in the House of Commons on Thursday.

There's the hope that prevention of childhood obesity could lessen the stress caused by it on the NHS. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised significant reforms to the health service, hoping to focus more on disease prevention within communities to lessen the pressure it has been put under.

This is an ad: