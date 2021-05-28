Jungle Cruise to launch simultaneously in theatres and on Disney Plus Premier Access

You're watching Advertisements

The Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt led Disney movie Jungle Cruise has seemingly been ready to go for quite some time now, but thanks to the pandemic, the movie has been delayed and had its launch date changed quite a few times.

But, recently a final trailer for the movie just released showing off another look at the movie, as well as announcing that the movie will in fact be launching in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access on July 30.

This means you can look to check out the movie on the big screen or via home viewing on its release date. Disney Plus' version will of course require an additional cost on top of your subscription fee as it will be in the Premier Access category.