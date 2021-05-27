June is another disappointing month for Games with Gold subscribers

You're watching Advertisements

Unsurprisingly, June is yet another lackluster month when it comes to Games with Gold offerings. The Xbox One games this month are The King's Bird and Shadows: Awakening and on Xbox 360 they are NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

It really says something about the quality of the month when the standout game is Injustice: Gods Among Us, a brawler that released way back in 2013. Laughably, it's not even the best version of the game available too, as versions on PS4 and Xbox One were also released and have more refined visuals.

You can take availability of this month's four games below: