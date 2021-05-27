Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Injustice: Gods Among Us

June is another disappointing month for Games with Gold subscribers

The most notable game included is the Xbox 360 version of Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Unsurprisingly, June is yet another lackluster month when it comes to Games with Gold offerings. The Xbox One games this month are The King's Bird and Shadows: Awakening and on Xbox 360 they are NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us.

It really says something about the quality of the month when the standout game is Injustice: Gods Among Us, a brawler that released way back in 2013. Laughably, it's not even the best version of the game available too, as versions on PS4 and Xbox One were also released and have more refined visuals.

You can take availability of this month's four games below:


  • The King's Bird - Available June 1 to 30

  • Shadows: Awakening - Available June 16 to July 15

  • NeoGeo Battle Coliseum - Available June 1 to 15

  • Injustice: Gods Among Us - Available June 16 to 30

